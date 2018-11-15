GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Poinsett Highway in Greenville County is back open after it was closed for hours as Duke Energycrews workes to clear and restore damaged electrical equipment, according to a Duke Energy spokesman.
Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy said lanes in both directions were closed Thursday morning was near Furman University.
Shortly after 3 p.m. our crew at the scene said the road had reopened. One Southbound lane remained closed near North Parker Road. North Parker Road was still completely closed.
By 4 p.m. all lanes of Poinsett Highway and North Parker had reopened.
Duke Energy’s website reported trees falling onto and damaging equipment, causing more than 1,800 people along Poinsett Highway to lose power.
Crews are still assessing damage and do not have an estimated restoration time.
