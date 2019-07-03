'Pokémon GO' players have a better shot at catching shiny Pokémon right now

No, that's not glitter in your eye. "Pokémon GO" is spawning more shiny creatures in celebration of its third anniversary.
The special event began June 28, but the game is also releasing previously unannounced shiny Pokémon.
The team behind the game has revealed that players will be able to catch shiny Rattata, Sandshrew, Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Geodude, Grimer and Exeggutor.
But "Pokémon GO" announced on Wednesday that higher rates of male Nidoran would appear Thursday -- and even hinted that there might be some shiny Nidoran.
There's no word about female Nidoran, but here's your chance to get a shiny Nidoking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.