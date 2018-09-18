PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department said officers are investigating an “attempt to kill incident” that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police said 30-40 shots were fired at a residence in the Secona Road area around 2:30 a.m.
No one was hurt in the attack.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-878-7361.
