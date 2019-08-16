UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said 2 teens were charged after officers said they listed a phone for sale on Facebook marketplace and then robbed the people who met them to buy it.
It happened Thursday afternoon on South Boyce Street.
The victims told police they went to an address on Boyce to meet the sellers and buy the iPhone XS Max. They met two males. One had the phone, but another pulled out a gun and robbed the victims.
Police said their investigation led to two suspects: a 15-year-old and 19-year-old Adrian Kershaw.
Police said the 15-year-old was charged in the Thursday robbery and a similar incident that took place on July 26 on Hicks Street. The juvenile is in custody at the DJJ Detention Center in Columbia.
Police said they are still searching for Kershaw. Police said the teen should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees his should call police at 864-429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
