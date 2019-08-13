MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Marion man was served with warrants for threatening his family, and misdemeanor child abuse after a domestic incident at a Bojangles located along Sugar Hill Road.
When police spoke with the victim, it was determined that he had threatened her and the business. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Corey Bartlett, who was not on scene when police arrived.
Officers with the Marion Police Department and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office then went to the home and located Bartlett.
After receiving consent to search Bartlett’s vehicle, officers located a rifle with ammunition in the trunk of the vehicle Bartlett had driven to the business.
Bartlett was placed into the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a Domestic forty-eight hour hold. Bartlett will make his bond appearance in court on August 14, 2019.
