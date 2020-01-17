ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Anderson have charged an 18-year-old man with murder following the shooting death of another teen Thursday afternoon.
Anderson County emergency dispatchers said the shooting was reported along the 100 block of Farmer Street around 4:45 p.m.
Police say when EMS and officers arrived on scene, one person was dead and a second victim had to be transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore identified the deceased teen as 17-year-old Christopher Dillion Patterson of Anderson. Shore said the shooting happened at Patterson's house during a confrontation, and has thus labeled Patterson's death as a homicide.
According to police, 18-year-old Christian James Elijah Kemp was identified as the suspect following an investigation and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault and battery second degree.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
Kemp will appear before a judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.