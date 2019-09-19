GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said teachers suffered minor injuries while breaking up a fight at Beck Middle School Thursday morning and a 12-year-old girl has been charged.
The fight broke out between two girls just after 8 a.m. School personnel quickly separated them in the gymnasium, police said.
"Two staff members received minor injuries while trying to intervene and get the students to the office," said Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools. "As a precaution they were advised to see a medical professional."
Police said the school resource officer determined the 12-year-old girl was the primary aggressor and took the child into custody. She was charged with assault and battery third degree.
"A student who was the aggressor in the fight is being disciplined according to Greenville County Schools behavior code," Brotherton added.
The school district said the school was operating normally.
Beck Academy is located off Woodruff Road in Greenville.
