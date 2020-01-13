Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, police in Asheville were called to the scene of a fatal shooting and a person barricaded in a home.
We're told the call came in around 5:30 a.m.
Asheville Interim Police Chief Robert White says the victim's body was found in close proximity to a home along Fayetteville Street. Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Later Monday afternoon, the Police Department identified the deceased as 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings of Asheville.
According to White, a person of interest in the case barricaded themselves in a home along Fayetteville Street and was refusing to speak to officers via telephone. We're told an emergency response team tried to talk the subject out of the home using a bull horn.
Around 11 a.m., after firing tear gas into the home, the person surrendered to SWAT officers. Chief White says at this time the person is being interviewed to determine if they are tied to either of the shootings.
According to the police department, Fayetteville Street between Texas and Ohio Streets was closed off during the incident Monday morning.
Sunday night officers were called to a separate incident, also on Fayetteville Street in the same block around 10:30 p.m. for shots fired. Police say in that incident, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police tell us the two incidents are being investigated as possibly connected.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
