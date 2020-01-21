ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a 62-year-old man died after a crash on Riverside Drive Monday evening.
Police said the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. near Hill Street.
A vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car, which police said Guido Ernst Roth was driving.
Roth, 62, of Asheville was taken to Mission Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Asheville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the crash.
