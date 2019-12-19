Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg confirmed a teen died early Thursday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after being shot while riding in a car is the victim of a homicide.
According to police, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officers arrived to SRMC for a 15-year-old teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through the investigation, police discovered the shooting occurred on Hillendale Drive near the dead-end portion of the roadway. Witnesses say the victim was shot while riding in the backseat of a black Mazda being driven by an acquaintance.
Officers say immediately following the shooting, the victim was transported to the hospital, where he died early Thursday morning.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 15-year-old Knowledge J. Geter, of Norris Street in Spartanburg.
Clevenger says Geter was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.
Spartanburg District 7 released the following statement on Geter's death:
“Our hearts are heavy in District 7 this morning over the loss of our student, Knowledge Geter. This tragedy is especially difficult during the holiday season, and we hold Knowledge’s family and friends in our hearts and prayers as they mourn his passing. As a community who pulls together in times of need, we take comfort in supporting one another in the wake of such difficult moments as this.”
The school district also confirmed Geter was enrolled at Spartanburg High School.
The coroner's office will conduct a forensic exam to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Both the coroner's office and Spartanburg City Police Department are investigating.
Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Deputies: 6 suspects charged after man's body found buried in shallow grave with multiple stab wounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.