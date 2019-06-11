WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A 25-year-old woman was arrested for driving a power wheels toy truck along North Church Street, reportedly only a mile from her house.
Walhalla Police confirmed she was impaired behind the wheel.
Police originally responded to a "suspicious persons call" and discovered Megan Holman driving the toy truck on the road.
Walhalla Police could not confirm where she was headed, but did confirm she was around a mile from her house, so she was believed to be coming back from somewhere.
She was charged with public intoxication but Walhalla Police, the Chief confirmed.
