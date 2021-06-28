STATESVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Statesville Police Department says one child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Statesville, North Carolina, according a post on their Facebook page.
According the police, they responded to a call of subjects shot on Wilson Lee Blvd. at 6:56 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
Police say a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were found outside of the residence with gunshot wounds.
Police say they arrived and immediately began life saving efforts until EMS arrived.
According to police, witnesses stated a white possible Mercedes was heading southbound along Wilson Lee Blvd. with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle.
They go on to say both kids were taken from the scene to the hospital.
Police mention the girl died, but the boy is being treated for his injuries.
As officers were processing the crime on Wilson Lee Blvd at 8:34 p.m. they heard gunshots and responded to New Bern Avenue where a 10-year-old boy suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, says the police department.
They mention witnesses stated a white possible Honda Accord drove by with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle.
The police department says they are actively investigating the cases and asking if anyone has information regarding the violent crimes to contact the Statesville Police Department.
