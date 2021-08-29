TOCCOA, GA (FOX CAROLINA) - One man is dead and another is injured after they were found with multiple gun shot wounds on Whitman Street in Toccoa, according to the Toccoa Police Department.
According to Chief Jimmy Mize, officers responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said they were able to perform CPR on one victim who was later pronounced dead at Stephens County Hospital.
Police said the second victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Detectives and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are interviewing possible witnesses along with processing evidence.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
