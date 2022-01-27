WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Five people, including at least four females, were shot in a shooting at a hotel in Washington, DC, according to the DC Police Department.
The department said the shooting happened at a Days Inn located on the 4400 block of Connecticut Ave.
Police said all five gunshot victims were taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. One of those female victims is in grave condition.
In an update at 9:18 a.m., officials said the victim in grave condition was pronounced dead.
SHOOTING/4400 block of CONNECTICUT AVE NW/NO LOOKOUT/5269— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 27, 2022
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.