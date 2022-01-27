Breaking News graphic

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - Five people, including at least four females, were shot in a shooting at a hotel in Washington, DC, according to the DC Police Department.

The department said the shooting happened at a Days Inn located on the 4400 block of Connecticut Ave.

Police said all five gunshot victims were taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. One of those female victims is in grave condition. 

In an update at 9:18 a.m., officials said the victim in grave condition was pronounced dead.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

