KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - The Knoxville Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that multiple gunshot victims were reported after a school shooting and a police officer was among the wounded. Police later revealed that one person was dead after the incident and the police officer was expected to recover.
The shooting happened at Austin-East Magnet High School.
Police asked people to avoid the area and said a reunification site for students and their families was setup at the baseball field behind the school.
Police later advised that the "scene was secure."
In a news release later posted to Twitter, KPD said they had been called to the school for a report of a male who was possibly armed. When police approached the suspect, shots were fired.
The injured officer was hit at least once and taken to the hospital. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Another male was pronounced dead at the scene and another mail was detained for further investigation.
Police said TBI will lead the investigation into the shooting.
