GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said at least one person was taken into custody after a chase involving a suspicious vehicle.
Several police vehicles responded to an address on Keith Drive near Lowndes Hill Road Wednesday afternoon in connection with that investigation, police confirmed.
Our crew at that scene said a tow truck arrived and carried away a Honda Odyssey.
No other details have been released.
