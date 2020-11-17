ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police have asked for the public to be on the lookout for a suspect investigators consider to be armed and dangerous.
Police said their investigation began on October 6 when they were called to a home on Deaverview Road regarding a breaking and entering and an assault.
The victim told police an armed suspect broke into his apartment and a scuffle broke out between them.
"A subsequent investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section revealed that the break-in was the end result of an earlier assault in a nearby parking lot where the original caller to APD assaulted the other man with a machete, causing serious injury to his hand," APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse said.
Police have since charged Jeremiah Tramell Jenkins, 41, of Asheville, and Christopher Tillman Turner, 40, of Asheville for their alleged roles in both incidents
Jenkins has been charged with the following offenses, and has since been released from the Buncombe County Detention Center:
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Breaking and entering
- Second-degree trespassing
Turner has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His arrest warrant is still outstanding, and police said Turner should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the APD at 828-252-1110 and police ask people to call 911 immediately if they encounter Turner.
