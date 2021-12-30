LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers are responding to a shooting on Sullivan Street after one person was injured, according to the Laurens Police Department.
Police said 18-year-old Tykevious Kennedy shot a 21-year-old man in the stomach.
Police said the man was taken to Greenville Memorial.
Kennedy has been arrested for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and a previous warrant for petit larceny, said police.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
