LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is injured after a shooting in Laurens on Laurens Terrace Drive, according to the Laurens Police.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to Police, the suspect is unknown at this time.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting contact Crime Stoppers or Laurens Police at 864-984-3532.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
