SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Simpsonville Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday, Oct. 24.
According to police, they responded to a gun shot call in a parking lot near Fairview Road and Harrison Bridge Road.
Police say one person has been taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 864-967-9536.
