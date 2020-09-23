ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a group of protesters gathered outside the municipal building Wednesday night and left a coffin outside the police department entrance before marching in the street. Shortly after 10 p.m., police said the protest turned violent when someone was assaulted.
Protests were taking place in several US cities Wednesday night after a grand jury returned only one indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, charging an officer with wanton endangerment.
Police tweeted around 8:20 p.m. that approximately 150 protesters have gathered outside the municipal building, which houses the police and fire departments, in the downtown area.
A few moments later police announced that protesters had "left a casket full of dirt and what we believe to be cow manure at the front door of APD."
Police said the crowd then began marching down College Street. The demonstrators were in the roadway, blocking traffic.
At 8:54 p.m. police advised that the protesters were continuing to march through downtown. Police said the the group was blocking roadways and intersections, and backing up traffic.
Shortly before 10 p.m., police advised that the group had blocked the entire intersection at Patton and Biltmore in front of the Vance monument.
Police on bicycles then helped disperse the crowd, which police said then continues down Biltmore Avenue.
Police tweeted several videos showing officers using loudspeakers to ask the protesters to clear the street and disperse.
Around 10:15 p.m. police tweeted that protesters are at Roger McGuire Green and were refusing to follow commands from APD to disperse. One person was assaulted and was transported to Mission Hospital with injuries.
Just after 10:40 police tweeted that the the group of protesters had dispersed from Roger McGuire Green.
