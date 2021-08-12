GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood City police says one person has been shot at a meat packing plant in Greenwood.
According to police, the call came in at 9:20 p.m. They say the shooting happened inside Carolina Pride.
Police say the victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They say the shooter was not on scene when police arrived.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
