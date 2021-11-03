Scene in Williamston
Police respond to a scene at a restaurant in Williamston (FOX CAROLINA/Nov. 3, 2021).
WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police say one person has been taken to the hospital following an incident at Clock restaurant in Williamston that was originally thought to be a shooting.
According to police, the person has been taken to Greenville Memorial hospital.
The police chief said he was initially told it was a gunshot victim, but later determined, after further investigation, the person's injury was medically related.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
