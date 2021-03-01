Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenwood are investigating a shooting that injured one person and sent them to the hospital.
According to officers, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Watson Street.
Police say when they arrived on scene, a female victim was found and transported to the hospital. We're told she is currently in stable condition.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking for anyone with information to call 864-942-8484.
