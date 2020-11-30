Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after they say seven separate shooting incidents took place over the long Thanksgiving weekend.
Police say two people were hurt, and we now know a 17-year-old boy was killed after being shot multiple times near a baseball field.
On Thanksgiving Day, police say they responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. after shots were fired into a home on Hillendale Road in east Asheville. Fortunately, officers say no one was harmed during that shooting.
Later that night, police responded to a reported shooting on Deaverview Road in west Asheville around 10:15 p.m.
We're told in that shooting, a male victim arrived in a parking lot and was approached by the suspect who fired the gun then fled on foot. The victim was shot in the head and transported to Mission Hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.
On Friday, November 27, officers were called to Livingston Street in the Southside community just before noon.
In this shooting, officers say a suspect fired shots at a vehicle, whose driver then crashed into a utility pole. We're told the driver was not injured during the incident and that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
On Saturday, November 28, the APD responded to four more shootings starting just after midnight.
Around 12:15 a.m., officers say there were called to Mission Hospital for a person who had been shot. We're told that victim was shot in the arm while in a parking lot along the 600 block of Hendersonville Road. Their injuries were said to be non-life threatening.
At 8:30 a.m., police say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times near the Montford Baseball Field along Gay Street in north Asheville. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Around 6:50 p.m., police say two occupied homes on Shiloh Road had been shot. We're told in this instance, at least one gunshot went through the front of the home and traveled through several walls inside. A neighboring home was also hit three times during this incident. No one was hurt in either home.
Finally around 11:30 p.m., officers were in the southside community when they heard gunshots nearby. Police say a home on Pine Grove Avenue had been struck by at least 8 gunshots, one of which narrowly missed two people inside the home.
Detectives with the Asheville Police Department have been working through the weekend to investigate these shootings. There is evidence that at least one of the shootings is related to the Gay Street homicide. Detectives are evaluating the other incidents in order to determine if they are linked as well.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
More news: ZF Transmission looking to hire more than 200 people for Gray Court plant during job fair on Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.