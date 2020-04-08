SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spindale Police said a one-year-old baby was in the hospital early Wednesday morning being treated in intensive care for life-threatening injuries from a shooting.
Police said they arrived just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after getting called to a home on Guffey Road.
Officers said they discovered the home that a 1-year-old had been shot in the head, and was transported to Rutherford Regional.
Investigators worked through the night to interview everyone who was at the house at the time of the shooting.
The baby was later taken to Mission Memorial and was being treated in the ICU.
Police posted this update around 4 a.m. Wednesday:
"The Spindale Police Department is sending it's thoughts and prayers out to the child and family during this difficult time. After a thorough over night investigation all individuals that were present during the incident have been identified and the child is currently at Mission Memorial in the intensive care unit. This investigation is still ongoing. Thanks to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office for it's assistance during this investigation."
Officers said later Wednesday they are consulting with the district attorney on whether any charges will be filed, but said based on their initial investigation, the shooting appeared to have resulted after a firearm accidentally discharged.
"Special Thanks to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for their continued assistance with this investigation," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Once again, we would like for everyone to keep this child, the family and officers working the case in your thoughts and prayers."
