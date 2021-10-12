EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A runaway teenager out of Easley has been found safe, according to the Easley Police Department.
Jazmine Nycole Wolf was last seen at an apartment complex at 908 Crestview Road around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department.
Wolfe was found safe between 1 p.m. and :30 p.m. Tuesday.
RELATED NEWS: ACSO: Deputies need help finding a runaway from Anderson
