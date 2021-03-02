El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a semitruck has crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 people. The head of the California Highway Patrol says 12 people died at the scene Tuesday and another died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV. Multiple people from the SUV were flown or sent to hospitals for injuries that included fractures and head trauma. Authorities say it's unclear if the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the semitruck, which hit the vehicle.
Police: 13 killed when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- Amanda Shaw, Brookley Cromer
- Updated
WARNING: Body camera footage contains graphic language.
- Thomas Gore, Dal Kalsi
- Updated
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that remains found on Wednesday have been confirmed to be those of Falon Michelle Cooksey, a woman who had been missing for more than two years.
- Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
A couple found dead inside of their South County home was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, according to St. Louis County police.
- Jon Randall
- Updated
Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A struggling Greenville restaurant is asking for the community's love and support to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
A middle schooler was insecure about his haircut. So his principal fixed it himself instead of disciplining the boy for wearing a hat
- By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN
- Updated
We've all had at least one bad haircut in our lifetimes, and chances are, we remember how that bad haircut made us feel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.