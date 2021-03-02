El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) -- Hospital officials say an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people has crashed into a semitruck on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people. The director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department said 14 people died at the scene Tuesday and an…

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a semitruck has crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 people. The head of the California Highway Patrol says 12 people died at the scene Tuesday and another died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV. Multiple people from the SUV were flown or sent to hospitals for injuries that included fractures and head trauma. Authorities say it's unclear if the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the semitruck, which hit the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.