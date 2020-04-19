CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Clemson City Police Department said a young teen is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting left a female victim injured.
Police say they were dispatched to the Comfort Inn along Tiger Boulevard early Sunday morning, around 4:45, in response to reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a female with a gunshot wound in a room she was staying in with the suspect. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers say the suspect, who is 15, was taken into custody without incident. Police have charged the suspect with attempted murder.
