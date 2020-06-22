CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a shooting in North Carolina's largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that five other people were hit by vehicles after the shooting.
The shooting happened at an "impromptu block party" that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations.
Police responding to a call of a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. Shots rang out afterward. He said there was evidence of multiple shooters.
The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte.
Further details weren't immediately available.
More news: Little Africa community comes together for support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.