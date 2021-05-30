HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say two people have died and 20 to 25 people have been injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall. News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. A police official says three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. Two people died at the scene. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment. No arrests were immediately announced.
MORE NEWS: Upstate woman sentenced to 90 days behind bars after dog found starved, near death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.