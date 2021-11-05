ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two felony fugitives are in jail after officers received an anonymous tip through Tip2APD, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said Travis Jarrell Jordan and Christopher Darren Mills were found hiding out at the same motel on Nov. 3.
We're told Jordan had multiple open felony warrants:
- Grand Jury Indictment: Habitual Felon
- Failure to Appear in court for Possess Firearm by Felon charges
- Failure to Appear in court for Conspire to Traffic in Opium/Heroin
- Failure to Appear in court for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Appear in court for Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Jordan has been charged with resisting an arrest or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor larceny.
Police said Mills had the following warrants for recent breaking and entering that occurred in Weaverville, along with felony probation warrants:
- Felony breaking and entering
- Larceny after breaking and entering
- Attempted felony larceny
- Injury to personal property
- Pretrial release violation
- (2) Felony probation violation
The department said both fugitives are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center. Jordan is being held on a $52,500 secure bond and Mills on a $22,000 secure bond.
