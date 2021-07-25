ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson City Police say they are investigating a shooting in Anderson after two juveniles were shot.
Police say the shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Mauldin Street at Friendship Court Apartments.
Police say the two juveniles have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They say they currently do not have any suspects.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
