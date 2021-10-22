MARION, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men arrested for breaking and entering and other charges in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.
According to police, Officer Ethan Laplante was in the Marion Wal-Mart area located at 2875 Sugar Hill Rd., to perform a property check. Police say the officer observed a U-Haul truck at the rear of the building, which was occupied by one black man, and observed a second black man loading items into the read of the truck.
Police say Officer Laplante observed the truck traveling through the parking lot of Wal-Mart in the direction of the Dollar Tree.
They say Laplante initiated a traffic stop on the truck at the entrance to the West Marion Business Park.
According to police, other officers arrived on scene and checked the area behind Wal-Mart, where the two were observed loading items into the truck. Police say they found damage to the fencing that secures where the business stores used vehicle batteries. They also found access had been gained into the locked fence and batteries had been removed.
Police say the men admitted to taking five of the batteries, after using the truck to ram the fencing to gain access.
According to officers, they found a total of 260 batteries in the cargo area of the truck. The truck was transferred to the City of Marion area for storage.
They say the batteries had been damaged when the truck was used to gain access to the fencing, and they began to leak acid inside the cargo area.
Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Hassan Ibrahim with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering.
They also arrested 35-year-old Ulysses Evans with injury to personal property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering.
