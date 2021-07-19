ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two men were are in jail after a stolen gun, drugs and more than $3,000 were found during an investigation, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said as part of an investigating into increasing gun violence, Devonte Zylone Marquise Lewis-Ellington and Elijah Bukhari Hassan were arrested on July 15 after officers seized the following items:
- Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol (reported stolen)
- 4.7 grams of Crack Cocaine
- .5 grams of Fentanyl
- $3,857
Officers said in addition to an open warrant for a parole violation, Lewis-Ellington has been charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance
- Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance
- Resist, delay, obstruct
Hassan has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in addition to an open warrant for failure to appear in court.
The department said both men are currently in jail with no bond.
