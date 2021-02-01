Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Two people in Asheville have been arrested after police say they threatened restaurant staff with firearms following a take-out dispute.
According to police the incident happened at the Ay Caramba Mexican Grill and Bar.
Police arrested two men who officers say threatened staff at the restaurant. One of the men is charged with producing a handgun and pointing it at multiple individuals. Luckily, officers say no one was hurt during the incident.
22-year-old, George Christian Anagnostopoulos, of Asheville was arrested and charged with:
- Going armed to the terror of the public
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Open container of alcohol in vehicle
Police say he's been released on a $2500 secured bond.
22-year-old, West McCaskill Hunter, also of Asheville was arrested and charged with:
- Assault by pointing a gun (3 counts)
- Going armed to the terror of the public
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
He's since been released on a $5,000 secured bond.
