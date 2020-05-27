Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a standoff has ended that began around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to police, a victim was stabbed near an apartment complex at 15 Woodfin Street where the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Donald Lory, then barricaded himself in.
Police say they have determined that both the victim and suspect were acquaintances.
Police and crisis negotiation teams worked for five hours to get Lory to surrender without further incident. We're told a woman was also held up with Lory in the apartment and failed to cooperate with officers commands.
According to a police spokesperson, the victim of the stabbing has "life-threatening injuries" and was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment where they remain in critical condition.
During the standoff surrounding apartments were cleared and police asked people to avoid the area.
Around 9 a.m., both Lory and the woman with him surrendered to police.
Donald Lory was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflect serious injury.
Julia Cavaliere was charged with resist, delay, obstruct.
