Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday, two people were arrested after police say they responded to a burglary in progress call made at the McDonalds on South Main Street in Belton.
Police say on the way to the call they received information that a female suspect had shattered the front door of the building then fled towards Honea Path in a blue Nissan Altima.
Officers say they stopped a car matching the description and noticed a passenger in the vehicle was covered in blood and her hand was cut.
Police say the driver immediately identified ,36-year-old Heather Marie Clouse, as the person who broke the door to the restaurant. In addition, police said the driver informed them Clouse may have methamphetamine and a pipe in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up 90 grams of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and several syringes loaded with drugs, police say.
Police say Heather Clouse was treated for her injuries at the scene.
Both Heather Clouse and the driver, 45-year-old Aaron Charles Clouse, were arrested and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.
Aaron Clouse is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine first offense. Heather Clouse is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine first offense and malicious injury to real property.
