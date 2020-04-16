GRIFFIN, GA (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after police said missing 2-year-old from Griffin, Georgia was found safe and the suspect was taken into custody.
Police there were searching for Amina Cole. She went missing on Thursday and was believed to be with with 21-year-old Johnetta Taylor.
Police said they were searching for a gray 2014 Chevy Cruze with GA plate RSP6855 in connection with the disappearance. The rear bumper of the car is missing.
Police said Taylor has dark hair with a red strip. She is 5'8" tall, 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red leggings.
Shortly before 1 p.m. police said the girl was safe and the suspect was in custody.
Police said additional details will be forthcoming.
