WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department said officers seized 250 pounds of "high grade narcotics" after a bust on I-85 Monday night.
Deputies said the suspects were hauling the drugs from New York to Atlanta.
The drugs are valued at $250,000.
Wellford police said Lyman police assisted in the bust.
MORE NEWS - Dispatch: Police investigating reported shooting in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.