Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for the person responsible for firing at least one gunshot into an occupied home Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting took place around 2:30 on Whispering Pines Drive. Police say at the time of the shooting the home was occupied by three adults and several children.
Investigators say a bullet was located on the floor of the kitchen.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
