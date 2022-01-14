ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three people were arrested on Friday for their connection with an illegal dumping protest in Aston Park last month, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police say activist dumped between 1,000 and 2,200 pounds of litter and refuse in the park during a protest under the ruse of holding a "family art event."
Their illegal dumping cost the City of Asheville an estimated $2,680 to clean up.
Police arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Ann Flickinger, 22-year-old Reece Sebastian Jaksec, and 30-year-old Kara Roberts.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has more information about this case contact the Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110.
