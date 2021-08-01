TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Toccoa Police says three people were injured after two shootings that happened at two different gas stations in Toccoa, GA.
According to Chief Jimmy Mize, police were alerted to the the first shooting at 11:37 this morning on Big A Road and Currahee Street at the Marathon Station. He says after the shooting the suspect exited the parking lot onto Currahee Street.
Mize says that a man was shot in the leg while in his car. They say the victim was stabilized and air lifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA.
Mize also says while police were still looking for the suspect's vehicle another shooting happened in Stephens County at Tony's Gas Station on Hwy. 123 at 12:42 p.m. He says two people were shot at this location.
At this time, police do not have any updates on the shooting victims, according to Mize.
Mize mentions at 12:55 p.m. police performed a felony traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle, which was a white Ford Fusion rental car, on N. Big A Road at the Valero Gas Station.
According to Mize, the driver was identified as 31-year-old Antuan Prather of Toccoa and he was taken into custody.
Prather was later taken to Stephens County jail, says Mize.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are assisting in this case.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
