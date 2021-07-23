SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg City Police says they are responding to triple shooting that happened on Palisade Street in Spartanburg.
Police say three men were shot; one was shot in the back and another in the chest. They say they are not sure where the third man was shot.
Police say, according to witnesses, a large SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds hitting the victims.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
