Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Anderson Police Department tell us four people are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl in early June.
The coroner's office says the victim, 16-year-old Lashanti Aayania Hester, was shot in the head while driving her vehicle.
According to police, the shooting happened June 5, around 2 a.m. at the intersection of East North Avenue and White Hall Road.
The coroner's office says the shooting appeared to be the result of an altercation between a group of individual's attending a graduation party at a local motel and continued to a convenience store.
EMS arrived and transported Hester to AnMed Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m.
We're told her death was ruled a homicide.
Wednesday, Captain Mike Aikens confirmed that four people have turned themselves in to police custody.
We're told 19-year-old Greterrious Calhoun of Ninety Six turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police say 20-year-old Javon Newson, and two 17-year-old girls from Greenwood turned themselves in on Tuesday.
Aikens tells FOX Carolina that all four are facing murder charges.
