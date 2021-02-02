MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five young children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma.
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.
Officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.
Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody.
A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A police spokeswoman says authorities don't believe the attack was random, but investigators don't yet have a motive.
