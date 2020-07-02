ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Tuesday a driver who was accused of driving while intoxicated before a crash has died from his injuries
The crash happened Monday evening on Hendersonville Road.
The driver was trapped in the car and had to be extracted before taken to the hospital.
Police said charges were issued ford DWI and several traffic violations.
Police announced Tuesday afternoon that the driver. Michael Westley Rue, 72, had succumbed to his injuries.
