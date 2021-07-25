GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer Police said that nine people were injured in a wreck along Wade Hampton Blvd. near SC-357 Sunday.
Officers said they went to that area around 12:15 p.m.
According to police, a Toyota Highlander was travelling north on SC-357 when it ran a red light and hit a 2005 GMC Yukon. The Toyota then hit a 2020 Hyundai Electra as well, police say.
The man accused of running the red light has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Vasquez.
Each vehicle had three people inside, eight were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one person was taken via helicopter with serious injuries.
MORE NEWS: 1 injured in shooting along Hwy. 28, Anderson Co. deputies confirm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.