GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Wednesday they are continuing to investigate an incident involving a vehicle that turned into the parking lot of Tanner’s Big Orange restaurant during a large gathering of protesters on Monday.
Police said they are working to “review all of the evidence in this case.”
A police spokesperson said investigators are attempting to identify and contact additional witnesses who were on scene to give statements and to provide any video evidence they may have.
“Due to the large number of people who were on scene, it is imperative for us to gather as much information as possible to ensure a thorough investigation is completed,” said Alia Paramore with Greenville PD. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to evaluate evidence that will allow us to analyze this incident from every possible angle.”
Investigators ask anyone with any information regarding the incident please contact Captain G. K. Smith at 864-467-5313.
Activists also gathered at County Square in Greenville on Thursday to speak about the investigation.
Derrick Quarles with Black Lives Matter asked the community to boycott Tanner's restaurant because of the comments the owner admitted to making on social media.
Bruce Wilson with Fighting Injustice Together spoke about the incident involving the vehicle, and said he felt police were treating protesters as suspects in the incident when they were actually victims.
Traci Fant with Freedom Fighters said she received a phone call from the police chief on Thursday morning and also asked anyone with video of the incident to share it with police.
"If you don't want to go to police, call me and I will get the video from you and take it to police," Fant said.
The activists believe the vehicle intentionally turned into the crowd and said they will keep pushing for the investigation to move forward.
"The intent of that man with that vehicle was to harm us that day," Fant said.
The activists are asking police to make an arrest in the case.
"Today is the day," Wilson said. "Arrest him. Arrest him, because black lives matter."
PREVIOUS: Protesters rally outside Tanner's Big Orange; owner says he regrets some social media posts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.