ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville Police say they've charged one person after an altercation at a restaurant ended with another being stabbed.
Police said they were called to J & S Cafeteria on Fairview Road shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday in response to a stabbing.
Officers learned that the incident stemmed from an altercation between two employees. One of them reportedly stabbed the other, causing non-life threatening injuries.
They were transported to the hospital, while the other employee, David Eugene Daughetry, is facing an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury charge.
He's currently in the detention center on a $75,000 bond.
MORE NEWS:
DNR says investigation into possum found wounded on SC gold course inconclusive, Wildlife Rehab group responds
Deputies ask for help finding drug trafficker accused of cutting-off ankle monitor before heading to prison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.